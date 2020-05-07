ODU economist addresses the economic impact of the pandemic on Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — April’s national employment report is set to be released on Friday, showing a comprehensive look at the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile more than 630,000 Virginians have filed for unemployment since March.

This week, the latest numbers on unemployment here locally will also be released, from the ODU Dragas Center and Employment Commission.

Dr. Robert McNab, an ODU economist, says locally we are seeing historic unemployment numbers, above 10%.

“As we enter the summer season and as social distancing relaxes. We might actually see, those recover more quickly, the other areas of the country are being even more dramatically affected by COVID-19.”

He expects the recovery process in Hampton Roads will be helped by the military and government jobs that were not affected by the pandemic.

“For Hampton Roads, there is good news and there is bad news. The good news is that, we have a large military and federal government sector. That provides sort of a floor on our unemployment numbers. Many federal workers are working from home, right now, and are not furloughed. However, the private sector counterparts in retail and hospitality, food services and accommodations are. So, we’ve seen a concentration of layoffs in those sectors.”

McNab explains the key is practicing safety national guidelines to ensure a second wave or outbreak does not occur.

“It’s not just, we’re going to flip the light switch. We are know that this is going to take time. Everybody has a role to play from the hairstylists to the worker at the shipyard to the government worker. Everybody is going to be in this together because everybody relies upon economy.”

He adds: “The more we can rely upon each other and act for each other, the better we will do.”