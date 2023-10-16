PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday is deadline day for those who requested an extension on their 2022 tax returns.

It’s the last chance to avoid a late filing penalty, according to the IRS, though if you’re in an area that’s experienced a recent natural disaster such as California, Alabama and Georgia, you might be eligible for more time.

Roughly 70% of taxpayers can use IRS Free File. You can also pay online, over the phone, or use the IRS2GO app.

The failure-to-file penalty is 5% of unpaid taxes for each month or part of month until filing, capped at 25%.

For more information, visit the IRS website.