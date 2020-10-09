Ocean Spray gives TikTok star cranberry-colored truck after Fleetwood Mac skateboard video goes viral

National

by: Char'Nese Turner and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (NewsNation Now) — Ocean Spray surprised TikToker Nathan Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck after the success of his viral TikTok video.

Representatives from Ocean Spray and a local Nissan dealership gifted Apodaca at his RV in Idaho on Tuesday.

In the viral video, Apodac sipped juice and lip-synced to Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” while riding a skateboard.

“Dear Nathan, Good vibes only! Love, Ocean Spray,” a note on the bright red truck read. The bed of the truck was filled with cases of his favorite drink.

Apodaca said he was happy to “give everybody a chance to smile.”

@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch #tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
@mickfleetwood

@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. #Dreams #CranberryDreams #FleetwoodMac

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10