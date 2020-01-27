O.C. College Baseball Coach, His Daughter and Wife Among 9 Killed in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Ca. (KTLA) — The longtime head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa was among those killed in the Calabasas helicopter crash that also claimed Kobe Bryant’s life Sunday, the school said.

John Altobelli, 56, was aboard the aircraft with his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli, the coach’s brother Tony Altobelli told CNN.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years.



Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant is also among the nine who died, sources confirmed to the Associated Press.

Gianna and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy and were flying from Orange County to Thousand Oaks to attend a game, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa told CNN.

“It was something John routinely did, flying up with Kobe to attend games with his daughter,” La Ruffa said.

John Altobelli worked at OCC for 27 years, the college said.

