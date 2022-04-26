NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New York woman has been sentenced to just over six years for helping sex trafficking of women and girls in Hampton Roads.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Antoinette Finklea, 26, was sentenced to 76 months in prison on Tuesday in federal court in Norfolk for sex trafficking a minor.

Her co-defendant, Omel McLean, 54, of New York, previously was sentenced to 30 years for sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

The DOJ said McLean had a group of women and minors based in New York City that he forced into commercial sex. He physically abused them and used a baseball bat and paddles to punish them. He also provided and restricted access to illegal controlled substances.

He also required many minors he recruited to have sex with him first. Some victims became pregnant and he “further manipulated them by restricting access to their children,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ said Finklea was recruited by McLean when he was a minor.

She eventually supervised the group of women and minors for McLean and posted ads and arranged commercial sex acts.

When Finklea was old enough to travel out of state, she brought women and minors to the Hampton Roads region, where McLean had a large client base.