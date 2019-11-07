NY Dept. sends off terminally ill firefighter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – A terminally ill firefighter in Buffalo, New York received a final ride home on Tuesday.

Seven years ago 55-year-old marine vet Gus Buszek was putting 18-year-olds to shame at firefighter boot camp.

“20 year olds. 18 year olds. They looked at me, if he can do it. I can do it.”

The South Line Fire Company in Cheektowaga became his second home.

There was something that I could do for other people.”

But a lot has changed in 7 years.

Tuesday morning, the firefighters that became his second family showed up to Roswell Park.

“He’d be there for us, first thing. We’re here for them.”

They lined a path, saluting him.

“It means a lot to everyone in this department. He’s the one guy you can call on to help you with anything.”

Their brother, in a wheelchair, heading home. His pancreatic cancer became terminal.

“When one of us hurts, we all hurt. It’s tough but we’re here for him and the family.”

This served as a chance for goodbyes and a chance to remember.

“You had a 55-year-old man take a boot camp for two weeks, the firefighter one course, kids couldn’t keep up with him. He’s always been strong for us. And we’re all trying to be strong for him.”

These firefighters are family.

Gus knows that now, and he knew it then.

“You got your family at home and then you got a family here. You do.”