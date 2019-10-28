NY Boater stops in Norfolk after crossing the Atlantic in tribute to Harriet Tubman

Don Victor Mooney, aboard Spirit of Malabo rowboat, makes a pit stop in Norfolk, Virginia after crossing the Atlantic Ocean from Africa, before continuing to New York (GC Media).

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Don Victor Mooney, President of HR 1242 Resilience Project in New York made a pit post in Norfolk Sunday, after crossing the Atlantic Ocean by rowboat from Africa.

As the Harriet Tubman biopic hits theaters this week, Mooney hopes the stone he retrieved from Goree Island, Senegal brings a wake of healing.

Mooney rowed through the Dismal Swamp, a stretch of waterway hand-built by slaves connecting Virginia and North Carolina.

The stone is being gifted to New York State. It was dedicated to Harriet Tubman at her graveside in Auburn, in commemoration of the four-hundred years of African-American History.

