Norfolk WIC program accepting applicants thanks to additional funding from Families First Coronavirus Response Act

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Norfolk Department of Public Health’s Women Infant and Children (WIC) Program is still accepting applicants for services, the city said.

The program has received additional funds from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

Remote services are available so new families can enroll. Appointments can also be conducted over the phone, the City of Norfolk wrote in a news release.

Families who receive Medicaid, SNAP, FAMIS, and Free and Reduced Lunch are qualified to get WIC funding as well.

People who receive WIC benefits can spend the money on fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, low fat milk and baby formula.

Also, proof of immigration status is not required to receive WIC services.

To apply, call 757-531-2150 or email norfolkwic@vdh.virginia.gov

