Norfolk Sam’s Club closing at the end of the month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sam’s Club is closing their Norfolk store location on E. Little Creek Road in addition to many more across the nation, according to a representative on Sam’s Club website.

WAVY obtained the formal layoff notice that was filed with the state and sent to Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

The notice says the entire store will close to the public on Jan. 26 and hourly employees will be terminated effective March 16. All management employees will be officially terminated April 13.

There are 140 employees that are affected by this store closing.

The Norfolk location is no longer listed on the company’s website.

Sam’s Club posted to their Twitter on Thursday they decided to close a series of stores after a thorough review.

This comes after an announcement from Sam’s Club corporate owner, Walmart, stating they’re raising minimum wage and a giving a large number of employees bonuses following the new tax law.