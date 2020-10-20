Norfolk ranks No. 25 on ‘Rattiest Cities’ list

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now/WAVY) — For the sixth consecutive year, Chicago has topped the list of rattiest cities in the United States, according to Orkin.

Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco rounded out the top five this year.

In Hampton Roads, Norfolk came in at No. 25, up one spot from last year, and ahead of Richmond, Virginia, which was at No. 33.

Baltimore was new to the top 10 this year and moved into the number eight spot. San Diego rose 13 spots from last year to come in at 19.

The regions were ranked by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020, and includes both residential and commercial treatments, according to Orkin.

1. Chicago 26. Raleigh, N.C. (-2) 2. Los Angeles 27. Hartford, Conn. (-2) 3. New York 28. Columbus, Oh (-7) 4. Washington, D.C. 29. Grand Rapids, Mich. 5. San Francisco 30. Kansas City (+8) 6. Detroit 31. Charlotte, N.C. (-3) 7. Philadelphia (+3) 32. Phoenix (5) 8. Baltimore (+4) 33. Richmond, Va. (-3) 9. Denver 34. Nashville 10. Minneapolis (-2) 35. Greenville, S.C. (-2) 11. Cleveland, Oh. (-4) 36. Sacramento (+5) 12. Seattle (+1) 37. St. Louis (-6) 13. Boston (+1) 38. Albany, New York (+10) 14. Atlanta (-3) 39. Champaign, Ill. (-3) 15. Indianapolis (+1) 40. Green Bay (+18) 16. Dallas-Fort Worth (-1) 41. Tampa (-1) 17. Houston 42. Flint, Mich. (+3) 18. Pittsburgh 43. Buffalo, New York (-8) 19. San Diego (+13) 44. Syracuse (-5) 20. Miami (-1) 45. Knoxville, Tenn. (+14) 21. New Orleans (+6) 46. Orlando (-3) 22. Cincinnati (+1) 47. Burlington, Vt. (+2) 23. Portland, Or. (-1) 48. Albuquerque (+19) 24. Milwaukee (-4) 49. Dayton, Ohio (-2) 25. Norfolk, Va. (+1) 50. West Palm Beach (+3)

“In an unprecedented year, the visibility of rodents has increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike,” Orkin said in a statement. “As reported in the Spring, the pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior.”

The CDC issued new guidance in May on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses.

Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home:

Do not leave out food. Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination.

Avoid cluttered spaces. Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests. Take advantage of your extra time at home to clean and organize crowded spaces around the house.

Do not let the landscaping run wild. Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic.

Inspect both inside and outside your home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

Look for possible entry points outside your home and seal cracks and holes if any are found. Install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors, to help block rodents from sneaking inside.

