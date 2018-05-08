Norfolk getting new nonstop flights to Orlando, Denver this August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Heading to Denver later this year? Florida?

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it is adding a new nonstop flight connecting Norfolk International Airport to Denver and Orlando. The routes are part of nine new ones Frontier is opening up across the country.

The new flights at Norfolk are slated to start Aug. 12, and will only be offered on Thursdays and Sundays.

Fares for the flights will start as low as $29. You can get the deal at FlyFrontier.com.

New Flight Details:

DENVER (DEN) to/from NORFOLK (ORF)

F9 1459 Depart DEN: 6:05 a.m. Arrive ORF: 11:30 p.m.

F9 273 Depart ORF: 6 p.m. Arrive DEN: 8:08 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 12

ORLANDO (MCO) to/from Norfolk (ORF)

F9 1459 Depart MCO: 3:15 p.m. Arrive ORF: 5:10 p.m.

F9 273 Depart ORF: 12:20 p.m. Arrive MCO: 2:25 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 12