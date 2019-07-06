Noose Display Angers Ohio Neighbors

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKYC) – On the corner of Bennett and Walnut Street in Ravenna, Ohio there’s a sight that has neighbors and passersby taken aback.

A homeowner is displaying a noose hanging from a wooden post. It’s clearly visible from the road, but on private property.

“It’s the same type of noose, with a thick rope that blacks and African-Americans have been hanging from, says longtime Ravenna resident William Tarver. “When you tie that knot, you know what you’re doing.”

Nooses, long a symbol of bigotry and hatred directed toward African-Americans, have spurred laws in states like Virginia, Connecticut, and New York that make it illegal to display nooses in a threatening manner.

But there is no law in Ohio, specific to nooses.

