No injuries after Maryland-bound freight train derails

(AP) – Several cars on a freight train derailed in crossing the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, sending two cars into the water.

Saturday’s derailment also damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail.

CSX said in a statement that there were no injuries as seven cars derailed early Saturday.

It says all the cars were empty and no hazardous materials were involved. The cause of the derailment is under investigation and CSX says it will work swiftly to clean up and restore the area.

The derailment closed access to parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.