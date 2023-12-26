PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Powerball Jackpot continues to grow as Christmas did not bring the luck some might have hoped for.

Now at $685 million, people will have another chance to hit the Jackpot on Dec. 27.

Even though no one won the elusive Jackpot, five people were still able to have a Christmas miracle in the form of Match 5. Through matching the first five numbers in the drawing, one person in California, one person in New Hampshire and one person in Pennsylvania won $1 million.

Two people, one in Colorado and one in Georgia, won $2 million by paying $1 extra for Power Play, which doubles the amount of money won through Match 5.

The winning numbers from Dec. 25 were 5 – 12 – 20 – 24 -29 – 4.

According to Powerball’s website, Jackpot winners are able to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a lump-sum payment. The cash value for Dec. 27’s drawing will be $344.7 million.

The last Powerball Jackpot winning ticket was drawn in California on Oct. 11, when one lucky winner won $1.7 billion, the second largest prize in Jackpot history.