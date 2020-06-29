NM man freed from jail, then sexually assaults same woman 3 days later, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A New Mexico man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her three days after he was released from jail in an incident involving the same woman.

According to police, the suspect entered the woman’s home uninvited and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident to police after he left the scene.

Las Cruces police arrested Mathew Paul Gallegos, 35, and charged him with a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and aggravated burglary. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection.

Police found Gallegos at a relative’s home.

According to a release, Gallegos was previously arrested June 8 and charged with aggravated assault and battery. In that incident, he was accused of arming himself with a knife, threatening the woman with it and physically battering her. The woman obtained an order of protection against Gallegos that forbade him from having any contact with her.

Monday’s alleged incident would violate the terms of that order. Gallegos was released from jail on June 12 on an unsecured bond.

Gallegos again has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.