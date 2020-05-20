Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 20, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Michigan, a state hit hard by the coronavirus, is now facing a new threat today. Flooding. Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along rain-swollen waterways and the governor said one downtown could be “under approximately 9 feet of water” by Wednesday. WOOD’s Justin Kollar reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Coming off of a ventilator after battling COVID-19 is a success on its own, but these patients face more challenges even after being discharged from the ICU. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn reports.

BEATING THE VIRUS: As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises, so does the number of survivors. KETK’s Mye Owens, sat one on one with seven East Texans who battled COVID-19 and won.

VIDEO GAME BOOM: When the whole world hit pause, millions of Americans escaped to a new reality online. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki reports.

