Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 6, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – While staying at home, your lawmakers are working on the next steps in the battle to save lives, jobs and the economy during the coronavirus outbreak. But they are divided on what should come next. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Other stories in today’s show:

STRONG MESSAGE: An Oklahoma City ER nurse is now in quarantine after showing symptoms related to COVID-19. She is now sending a strong message to her community. Stop the Spread. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

RENT IS DUE: It’s April 1 and time to pay rent, but thousands of local tenants who have lost their jobs and income because of COVID-19 may not be able to afford it. KXAN’s David Barer joins the conversation.

An apartment building in Austin. (KXAN Photo).

ANNIVERSARY SURPRISE: With nursing homes across the state on lockdown during the pandemic, it forced an Arkansas couple to find a creative way to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. KARK’s Susan El Khourey reports.

