New York teen who cleaned up after protests gets job offer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown is highlighting the work of a local teen, who help the Queen City heal in the wake of civil unrest.

Nearly two weeks ago protests turned violent on Bailey Avenue, but Antonio Gwynn Jr. came out at two in the morning and spent 10-hours cleaning up his neighborhood.

“Well just seeing everything was just torn up and just destructed and I didn’t like the site of it and I just decided to do something,” Brown said.

Organizations and businesses across Western New York have been thanking Antonio for his selflessness.

Antonio Gwynn watched protests in his community take place over Facebook Live. When he saw some demonstrations become destructive, he wanted to help. So the 18-year-old left his house in the middle of the night and spent the next ten hours cleaning up his community.

When Matt Block heard of Gwynn’s act of community kindness, he gifted him with his treasured 2004 convertible Mustang.

“I couldn’t come to grips with selling it, and this was a good way for me to get rid of it and know someone that gets it is going to appreciate it, I think,” Block said.

An insurance company, Briceland Insurance Agency, then stepped in and decided to cover Gwynn’s insurance for one year.

That’s not all. Gwynn says he’s been offered a full ride to Medaille College.

“I literally stopped, pulled over, and started crying,” Gwynn said. “So did my great aunt. My little cousin did also.”

Gwynn’s original plan was to go to trade school as he saved up for college. Now, he can complete that goal right away by studying business and studying mechanics on the side.

“I always wanted to be someone that can help everyone with their car problems,” he said. “This is a great opportunity I have right in front of me.”

Gwynn’s mother died in 2018, but he says he hopes she’d be proud of him today.

Mayor Brown offered him a job in the city’s Building Department once he officially graduates high school.

Latest Posts