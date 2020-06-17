New York follows Virginia in making Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state holiday.

“It is a day we should all reflect upon. It is a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history,” Cuomo said.

Several states already observe Juneteenth. Texas was the first to make it a state holiday, in 1980. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proposed making Juneteenth a state holiday there earlier this week, after a push from Virginia Beach’s Pharrell Williams.

"A paid holiday, it's not the end of it, it's just the beginning of it," Virginia Beach native @Pharrell said about Virginia declaring Juneteenth a state holiday.



"Black lives matter in the eyes of the commonwealth. They didn't always, but they do now." https://t.co/fMxRrFE5FO — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) June 16, 2020

Pharrell called on other states to follow Virginia’s example and make Juneteenth a holiday. After Cuomo’s announcement he tweeted “It’s happening, thank you @NYGovCuomo.”

President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862, but the news took time to travel.

June 19, 1865, is the date when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas.