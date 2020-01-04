New York Firefighters help couple retrieve engagement ring

NEW YORK (CNN News) – As the ball dropped in Times Square and millions celebrated the new year, a New York man proposed to his longtime girlfriend in Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

Shortly after she said yes, however, the couple dropped the ring down a grate.

Luckily, some New York firefighters were able to save the day.

Asha Cesar said she was “genuinely surprised” by Danny Tay’s proposal.

“It was beautiful,” she said. “It was perfect.”

The couple celebrated for hours until they returned to their car.

“The ring was loose,” Cesar said. “I was going to open the car door and I just saw it fly off my finger and fall right here under this grate. Danny was silent for a good hour and a half, it felt like.”

After trying for an hour to fish it out themselves, calling for help and praying, the couple ultimately decided to drive to the nearest firehouse and ask for assistance.

“We just looked so pathetic,” Cesar said. “It’s freezing. It’s 4 o’clock in the morning. It’s New Year’s.”

But FDNY firefighters were able to help out.

“We got together and we got coat hangers and duct tape,” said Peter Morawek, FDNY firefighter. “And I told (Cesar) as we approached, I said, ‘Ma’am, this is a very advanced tool. Be careful. Stand back.'”

Morawek said retrieving the ring came with some close calls.

“I got it on the edge and (Cesar) was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m gonna cry,’ and I told her, ‘Don’t cry yet, because I might drop it.’ And I dropped it,” he said.

About 10 minutes later, Morawek was successful.

“I put it in my hand and I told (Tay), ‘Step away from the grate, sir,’ and brought him away from the grate and handed it off to him,” Morawek said.