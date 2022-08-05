CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo posted new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona.

The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in the pool.

In another video tweet, the zoo confirmed that both mother and baby are doing well.

“The newborn hippo has spent most of the day in the indoor pools with Bibi, exploring, resting and nursing, which is exactly what the hippo care team was hoping for,” the tweet read. “Hippos spend most of their life in water and hippo calves even nurse underwater.”

The birth is making headlines, including a segment Thursday morning on NBC’s TODAY show, which featured behind-the-scenes details with senior keeper Jenna Wingate.

Wingate said she witnessed the birth with her “ears,” in an attempt to give Bibi her privacy while watching “via camera.” Wingate added when she heard a “plop” she surmised the baby was born.

A key detail about the pregnancy made the show’s hosts giggle.

NBC’s Craig Melvin asked if it was true Bibi was on birth control when she conceived. Wingate confirmed that it was true and added that Tucker, the calf’s father, had actually “gotten two females pregnant while they were on birth control” and that scientists would be “looking into” why it happened.

Wingate also said the zoo is currently taking suggestions for the calf’s name on its website.