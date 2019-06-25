New sanctions target Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – President Trump’s national security adviser says the door is wide open for Iran to negotiate with the U.S., one day after the Trump administration announced new sanctions targeting the country’s top leaders. 

The new sanctions target Iran’s supreme leader and top diplomat, and came in response to last week’s downing of a U.S. drone. 

Iran’s president calls the sanctions “outrageous and idiotic,” and critics question whether the trump strategy is working. 

“His strategy seems erratic, changing from day to day, week to week,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says.

The Senate, meanwhile, is poised to reject a push by Democrats to hold up defense spending in order to force a vote preventing President Trump from going to war without the approval of Congress. 

