PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Milk has been a staple in school lunches since 1954, and soon, kids could be seeing a popular milk option return to their cafeterias.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which could allow whole milk in schools for the first time since 2012.

Whole milk was taken out of school lunches in 2012 and replaced with low-fat options, a move put in place by First Lady Michelle Obama to help combat childhood obesity.

“While milk is the choice of Santa Claus, and should also be available to school children,” said North Carolina Representative Virginia Fox.

The bill now heads to the Senate.