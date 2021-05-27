New Mexico man facing federal charges for alleged threats, plotting to kill Pres. Biden

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –The Las Cruces man accused of threatening to kill the president is set to face a federal judge on Friday, May 28. John Thornton, 39, is locked up and charged with transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI received information in May 2021 that the user of a phone belonging to John Thornton sent threatening communications through text messages to four different people. The messages were sent to three individuals in Texas and another in Florida and indicate that Thornton would “execute” people at D-Wave Systems, which is a Canadian quantum computing company.

“Then we are taking the Hells Angel’s to d-wave quantum computer company and shotgun execute every single one of them for running MK ULTRA” stated one of the texts Thornton is accused of writing.

The criminal complaint cites other text messages allegedly sent by Thornton that threaten his ex-wife and President Joe Biden. In another text sent to an individual in Texas, Thornton is accused of sending the following, ” Tell my concern their father is The revolutionary war general. 5 stars now. 5 stars after I execute Joe Biden for Treason.”

According to the FBI, Thornton has been the subject of complaints since November 11, 2020, by several individuals who have received messages that have been characterized as disturbing or threatening. FBI agents obtained a federal search warrant to review records regarding the location of Thornton’s cell phone which is reportedly the same device that was used to send the threatening text messages.

Read Full Criminal Complaint

Authorities say Thornton was in Las Cruces when he sent the messages. Following a review of Thornton’s driver’s license photo, agents were able to recognize him as the individual in photos that were also sent with the threatening text messages from the cell phone belonging to Thornton.

FBI investigators have not identified the individuals who received the text messages. Thornton will have a preliminary hearing on Friday in Las Cruces.