New images released of $41M surf and skate park coming to Myrtle Beach in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – New images have been released of a surf and skate park with an amphitheater coming to Myrtle Beach. The building is expected to start this year.
The company, American Surf Parks, plans to build a surf park and amphitheater on the 20 acres of land between the sports center and Grissom Parkway. City council approved the 15-year lease agreement in May of last year.
There will be a surf lagoon that makes four different types of waves for all experience levels. The park also will have a skate park, climbing walls and even a child care center.
The park will cost about $41 million to build. The city estimates it will bring in about $450,000 a year.
