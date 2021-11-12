New details in Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell case on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline” — new evidence, secret recordings and exclusive new interviews — all part of the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell saga.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

We’ve been reporting on this story for almost two years now.

And tonight, there’s new evidence. The most complete picture yet. And revelations.

Interviews with Lori and her daughter, Tylee.

And Alex, Lori’s brother, and alleged hitman.

New text messages, recordings, interviews, crime scene photos.

New details about the adulterous affair that set the whole terrible sequence in motion.

A crime wave that moved so quickly, police in three states could not keep up with it.

There is also new evidence about what happened to the children and about other children who may have had a close call.

Much of the story we’re going to tell you tonight comes from files that have only recently been made public— new evidence— the puzzle pieces of this strange tale, wild and deadly, which grew, perversely from an occasion devoted to piety.

On Friday’s “Dateline,” the brothers of Lori’s ex-husband, Charles, are speaking out for the first time.

