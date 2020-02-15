New collar translates your dog’s barks into cuss words

(WKRN) — A new dog collar will allow you to hear what you want to think your dog is saying when it’s barking at the doorbell or a noise outside.

The CussCollar has a speaker on the collar that plays a pre-recorded set of expletives whenever your dog barks including “f—” and “bulls–t”. The leather collar with steel buckle and speaker costs $60.

The “limited edition” collar is being marketed as a gag gift, but at the time of this writing is currently sold out.

