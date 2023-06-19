TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a “near 100%” chance a tropical wave in the Atlantic develops into a tropical depression within 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The wave is located midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center, which said it could begin initiating advisories later Monday.

This system is forecast to move generally westward at 15 to 20 mph with further development

across the central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The forecast models have low confidence on where Invest 92L will go over the next 10 days,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “As it continues to get better organized, the models will get a better handle on the system. However, right now, it is too early to say whether it will move into the Caribbean or re-curve out to sea, but there is plenty of time to watch it.”

A second wave is being monitored off the coast of Africa and has a 40% chance of development in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. That wave is expected westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.