NC man sentenced to 18 years for sex trafficking Ohio girl

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man will serve 18 years in prison for sex trafficking an Ohio girl in late 2020.

He was sentenced in federal court in Newport News on Thursday.

Anthony Jermaine Foman, 26, of Charlotte, convinced a 14-year-old girl from Ohio via social media to join him and travel to several states in November 2020. He promised to take care of her as she engaged in prostitution.

Instead of caring for her, he used drugs and violence to force her to continue working as a prostitute in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Delaware, Georgia, and Virginia.

Foman also filmed his sexual encounters with the 14-year-old and transported the child pornography from South Carolina to Virginia.

In December 2020, the girl was found in Hampton with Foman.

Foman was arrested shortly after.