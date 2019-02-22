Navy Federal says members can now see deposits

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Federal Credit Union says its members can now see and access their deposits.

The credit union said members might still experience “intermittent issues accessing our mobile app and phone services.”

A Navy Federal spokesperson told WAVY.com, “We can confirm our recent service disruptions are not related to security, and can assure our members their accounts are safe.”

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Navy Federal said deposits and postings were made, but could not be viewed through the credit union’s mobile app and online banking.

The credit union responded to tweets Friday morning from several people who were concerned about their direct deposits.

The credit union said in a later tweet, “We apologize for the delay in posting and know this is a frustrating experience for our members.”

A Navy Federal spokesperson issued the following statement on Friday:

“This morning, members were unable to see deposits in their accounts. The issue has been resolved, and members can now use our mobile app or go online to access their accounts and services. We know this was a frustrating experience, and we apologize to our members.”

Friday’s issue came after there was a delay with account deposits in late-December. Navy Federal also experienced an outage last week with its mobile app and online banking.

It’s unclear what has caused this latest issue. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.