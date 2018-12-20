Navy Federal: Account deposits ‘back to normal’ following delay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Federal Credit Union says deposits are back to normal following a delay.

Many people took to social media early Thursday morning to voice concerns that ranged from direct deposits not showing up to auto-pay bills being declined. The credit union said in a tweet just after 9:30 a.m. it was experiencing a delay with account deposits.

The tweet said online and mobile banking were still available, despite the issue. Credit union members were unable to call a 24-hour line and speak with representatives during Thursday’s delay.

A Navy Federal spokesperson said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon that all account deposits had returned to normal.

Some of our members began experiencing a delay in posting deposits. At this time, all deposits are back to normal. Members with account specific questions can visit a branch, call our contact center or use online and mobile banking.

It’s unclear at this time what may have caused the issue with deposits.

Kim Curtis-Dancy is a Navy Federal customer. She says she has always been pleased with the credit union, until now.

“Any time is a bad time not to get your money but now is really not the time,” said Curtis-Dancy. “A lot of people who have automatic drafts coming out are going to have insufficient funds because a lot of people have already posted.”

Now the question remains, why and how did something like this happen? However, Curtis-Dancy also wants to know, why Navy Federal Credit Union didn’t notify customers earlier.

“People realize that banks make mistakes because it’s a computer but a simple text or email would have calmed everybody now,” said Curtis-Dancy. “Even if there was just a computer glitch, they should have reached out to the consumers.”

