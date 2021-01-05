Nationwide movement ‘Black Girls Run’ encouraging Black women one step at a time

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a nationwide movement to help black women change their lives – one step at a time.

“Black Girls Run” was founded a decade ago with the premise of motivating women to take charge of their own health.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4 out of 5 Black women are overweight.

This group of runners is determined to confront this “health crisis” head-on by encouraging women to get healthy by training together

Normally the runners would be preparing for an upcoming marathon, half marathon, 10K or any other race, but times are different now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Instead, the organization is focused on meeting in smaller groups or virtual races.



Today, the organization has over 200-thousand members and over 75 running groups across the country.