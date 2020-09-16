National Weather Service Wakefield outlines potential local impacts from Tropical Storm Sally

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — National Weather Service Wakefield gave the rundown on potential impacts from Tropical Storm Sally on Wednesday.

According to NWS Wakefield, southern Virginia and northeast North Carolina could see the greatest impacts of Sally on Thursday afternoon into Friday for potential wind/tidal flooding.

Heavy rain could also bring close to 2 to 6 inches, creating the potential for flash floods.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are possible in coastal regions, leading to a prolonged period of tidal flooding.

Gale force winds are expected on area waters from Friday afternoon through the weekend with dangerous seas of 8 to 12 feet.

Learn more here:

Stay with WAVY.com on-air and online for local weather updates.

Latest Posts: