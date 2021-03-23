National Weather Service upgrades North Carolina tornado to EF-1

National

by: WGHP,

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – The National Weather Service upgraded the tornado that hit High Point last week to an EF-1.

The tornado touched down Thursday shortly after 5 p.m. and was on the ground for almost 5 minutes. The NWS originally rated it an EF-0 on Friday, but on Tuesday upgraded it to an EF-1.

According to the update, the tornado was 500 yards wide at its peak, had maximum wind gusts to 95 mph, and had a 2.5-mile path.

During the storm, anchors at sister-station WGHP in High Point experienced a scary moment as the storm went right by its studio.

“In my 37 years working at FOX 8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did,” anchor Neill McNeill said.

As of Friday, no injuries or deaths were associated with the storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10