National Report: Weed killer found in beer, wine

DENVER, Colo. (WFLA/KWGN) – Listen up before you drink up! There’s new information about pesticides in beer and wine.

In a study of five wines and 15 beers, there were trace amounts of weed killer found in all but one of them.

It’s called glyphosate, which is used in Roundup.

The study was done by a public interest advocacy group called “US PIRG” on brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser, Corona, Heineken, Guinness, Stella Artois and Samuel Adams.

They say the levels of the pesticide aren’t necessarily dangerous, but are still concerning, given the potential health risks.

A branch of the World Health Organization says glyphosate could cause cancer, but it’s important to note that the levels found in these drinks are below what the EPA considers a risk.

A spokesperson for a national trade association called The Beer Institute says even if an adult had 140 glasses of wine a day, it wouldn’t be enough to be considered a significant risk.