National Guard ready to deploy in an effort to support coronavirus response

National

A member of the military at a computer keyboard, 2020 (Nexstar, file)

NATIONAL (WAVY) — Soldiers and airmen across 27 states have been activated to help support the growing coronavirus pandemic in the coming months.

Currently, about 2,050 troops are ready to deploy when needed, according to the chief of the National Guard Bureau on Thursday.

In the event that more troops are required, the U.S. has approximately 450,000 guardsmen ready to go with a range of abilities in logistics, transportation, medical, kitchens, and engineering.

Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel said that the Guard is already helping states that have been “hard-hit” like New York, Tennessee, and Florida.

The troops are distributing food, delivering COVID-19 testing kits, collecting samples, and assisting state department health officials.

To date, six U.S. National Guard troops have tested positive for coronavirus and the Guard is taking all necessary preventative measures to help stop the spread.

An official full report on how the Guard has prepared thus far.

