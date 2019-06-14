Beam me up, Scotty: NASA finds highly illogical formation on Mars

(CNN) — Beam me up, Scotty!

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has discovered a “highly illogical” formation on the red planet.

It appears to be the Star Fleet symbol from the TV show and movie series “Star Trek.”

But set your phasers to stun before launching photon torpedoes, because this footprint poses no threat to The Federation.

That’s right — it’s a footprint left by dunes.

At some point in Martian history, a volcanic eruption spewed out lava that moved around crescent shaped dunes that once stood here.

Then, wind blew the dunes away and they left footprints in the cooled lava field that are called “dune casts.”

🖖 Dunes, lava and wind are responsible for this curious shape on Hellas Planitia, Mars. Boldly go: https://t.co/JSLObpMq2E



📸: @HiRISE pic.twitter.com/yktAFM8MOy — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 14, 2019

It’s still uncanny how much it really does resemble that fictional symbol associated with space exploration.