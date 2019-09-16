NASA discovers possible interstellar comet in our solar system

(CNN/WAVY) — Scientists at NASA believe a newly discovered comet originated from outside our solar system.

NASA says Astronomer Gennady Borisov discovered the comet on Aug. 30 at the “MARGO” Observatory in Crimea.

The comet’s possible interstellar origins have not been officially confirmed.

This would only be the second object detected from outside of our solar system. The first, ‘Oumuamua, was observed and confirmed nearly two years ago.

The new mysterious visitor is bound for the sun but will stay farther than the orbit of Mars and will get no closer to Earth than about 190 million miles.

Scientists say it will eventually end up back outside our solar system. For predicted positions and current orbital element, check out this link.