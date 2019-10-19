NASA astronauts make history with first all-female spacewalk

(NBC News) – Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history Friday, 250 miles above Earth.

The pair made the first “all-female” spacewalk outside the International Space Station.



“I think it’s important for the historical nature of what we’re doing, that in the past women haven’t always been at the table and it’s wonderful to be contributing to the human space flight program at a time when all contributions are being accepted. Everyone has a role.”



Says, Astronaut Christina Koch

Our #AllWomanSpacewalk is happening today!



Tune in to https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS to watch @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica embark on their venture to replace a failed power controller:

📺 6:30am ET – Coverage begins

👩🏻‍🚀 7:50am ET – Our @NASA_Astronauts exit the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/LUUDIH8g0v — NASA (@NASA) October 18, 2019

Koch and Meir ventured outside the International Space Station at about 7:50 a.m. to make an urgent repair to its power system. They concluded the spacewalk 7 hours and 17 minutes later, just before 3 p.m.

They only paused to take a congratulatory phone call from President Trump.

Read more at: https://nbcnews.to/2OV1Wem.