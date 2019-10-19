Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV News at 6pm – Weekend

NASA astronauts make history with first all-female spacewalk

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history Friday, 250 miles above Earth. 

The pair made the first “all-female” spacewalk outside the International Space Station.  

“I think it’s important for the historical nature of what we’re doing, that in the past women haven’t always been at the table and it’s wonderful to be contributing to the human space flight program at a time when all contributions are being accepted. Everyone has a role.”
 

Says, Astronaut Christina Koch

Koch and Meir ventured outside the International Space Station at about 7:50 a.m. to make an urgent repair to its power system. They concluded the spacewalk 7 hours and 17 minutes later, just before 3 p.m.

They only paused to take a congratulatory phone call from President Trump.

Read more at: https://nbcnews.to/2OV1Wem.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories