Myrtle Beach, SC advertising agency spreads word about missing Summer Wells with 20 billboards

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – The search for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Utah-Moon Wells has reached beyond the Tri-Cities region.

A South Carolina advertising agency is using its billboards to help spread the word about Summer Wells.

Coastal Outdoor Advertising posted to its Facebook page Monday a photo of one of the company’s billboards. On the billboard is a picture of Summer Wells and information regarding the last time and place she was seen.

Ashley Amoroso, Coastal Outdoor Advertising’s Director of Strategic Planning, told News Channel 11 that the idea to use their billboards came to her after she saw a social media post about Summer Wells.

“I saw a post come across my Facebook about it and then when I read that she had been missing,” Amoroso said. “My first thought, ‘she could be anywhere at this point.’ So we felt like we needed to step in to help.”

According to Amoroso, the Myrtle Beach-based agency has posted the ad for Summer on 20 of their digital billboards.

“We’re approaching our top of tourist season here in Myrtle Beach,” said Amoroso. “There are millions of people here right now. We thought this is an opportunity to get Summer’s photo in front of every single one of them.”

A list of the locations of the billboards provided by Amoroso shows several of the ads are placed along U.S. Highway 17 in the area.

“We have Summer’s ad on 20 billboards. She’s had 43,000 exposures in the last two days,” Amoroso said. “The impact is powerful.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For complete coverage of the Search for Summer Wells, click here.

Download the WJHL News app for updates sent to your phone.