Myrtle Beach police search for 11-year-old believed to be headed to West Virginia with ‘unauthorized’ family member

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are searching for an 11-year-old believed to be with an “unauthorized” family member.

Daeryen is believed to be with Amy Sue Lease, 53, and may be in danger, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. They are believed to be heading to West Virginia in a green Chevrolet Silverado.

Daeryen has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The truck has a Maryland license plate of 8EA1322, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-008855.