Murder suspect falls through ceiling during attempt to hide from Durham County deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a murder suspect inside a home Tuesday morning when he fell through the ceiling, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 8:30 a.m., members of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the SBI executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Oak Grove Parkway.

The search warrant was executed in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Damario Isiah Poole in late July.

On Tuesday, Investigators were searching for Juanzo Raheem Verbal, the second suspect in the shooting.

As deputies and agents searched the residence on Oak Grove Parkway, Verbal came crashing through the ceiling from the attic where he had been hiding.

He was immediately taken into custody and transported to the hospital. He was treated for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Christopher O’Neal Crews and Juanzo Raheem Verbal (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Durham County Detention Center where is being held without bond.

He faces charges of murder, discharging a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, along with failure to appear in court on separate offenses of DWI, speeding, and reckless driving to endanger.

Christopher O’Neal Crews was arrested Aug. 19 in connection with the shooting death of Poole.

He faces several charges including accessory after the fact.