Multiple people stabbed at Maryland shopping center

(WBAL/NBC) — Authorities are investigating what caused a man to stab multiple people at a Maryland shopping center.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Hunt Valley Towne Center in Cockeyville.

Baltimore County Police first received a call about an incident at a liquor store that quickly escalated.

As officers arrived, they received more reports — this time about a man stabbing four people at the liquor store.

They say that same man later stabbed another person outside of another store.

Police eventually caught up with the man at an intersection, where police shot him.

He was later pronounced dead.

An off-duty officer was at the scene to aid the all the stabbing victims.

“We received our first call to 911. That call was for a disturbance at the hunt valley wine, liquor, and beer store,” said Jennifer Peach, the PIO for Baltimore County Police. “The comments on the call were that there were a subject in the store, who was demanding money from people. He was being aggressive with people and that he was threatening people with some sort of a box cutter.”

“There was a total of four injuries of civilians at the liquor store and one injury of a civilian at noodles and company. All from knife wounds,” said Peach.

“During their encounter with the suspect there, he was armed with a knife and our officers were forced to discharge their weapons. That resulted in a critical injury to the suspect. He has not yet been positively identified. But during that encounter he was did suffer a critical injury and has since been pronounced deceased,” said Peach.

All five victims were taken to different hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.