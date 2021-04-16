‘Mass casualty incident’ at Indianapolis FedEx facility

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after multiple people were wounded in a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Thursday night.

Officers at the scene reported finding multiple victims at the scene. Marion County Sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting at the FedEx facility. However, the office did not give more details.

The shooter is dead according to lMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook.

One of the victim’s family members spoke with NewsNation affiliate WXIN and says his niece was in her car when a gunman started shooting at her vehicle.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Parminder Singh, the uncle of one of the victims.

She was shot in the arm, but he says she’s okay. Singh says she did not know who the shooters were.

Another man says that his wife works in the facility. She texted him to tell him that there was an active shooter at the facility. She is still inside the facility as of the time of this report and tells him that she is OK.

A worker told WISH-TV he heard several gunshots and saw a man with an automatic rifle.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN contributed to this story