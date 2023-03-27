NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three children were killed in an “active shooter” situation at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school, at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.

The fire department said medics were treating “multiple patients.”

Nashville police reported that officers engaged the shooter, who is dead.

ATF Nashville also said they are responding to the scene to assist the MNPD.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

A reunification area has been established at Woodmont Baptist Church for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School, the fire department said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.