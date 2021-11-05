All clear given at Yale after bomb threat evacuates several campus buildings

Seven buildings in the Old Campus area received bomb threats at around 2 p.m., Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said. (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Law enforcement agencies declared Yale University buildings safe Friday, hours after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of several buildings.

All buildings were cleared and all roads in the area reopened just before 7 p.m., according to Mayor Justin Elicker’s office.

Ten buildings on campus were evacuated in response to a call claiming that bombs had been placed in several buildings, university officials said. The call came in at 1:51 p.m. to the non-emergency line, Interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said.

#BREAKING: Sources tell @WTNH 7 @Yale facilities have been threatened. Many area businesses evacuated and there are road closures across downtown #NewHaven. Residents are urged to stay clear of downtown until further notice. pic.twitter.com/e1NYjbPq7X — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) November 5, 2021

The following buildings were evacuated:

Bass Library

Bingham Hall

Branford College

Grace Hopper College

Jonathan Edwards College

Saybrook College

University Theatre

Vanderbilt Hall

Welch Hall

Yale Art Gallery

Old Campus was blocked off to traffic and passersby. York, Elm, College, and Crown streets were closed until all buildings were cleared.

New Haven Fire, New Haven Police, Yale University Police, State Police, Department of Homeland Security, and specialized hazardous device teams were on scene.

Students and staff initially gathered on the New Haven Green. Just before 5 p.m., displaced students were moved to Schwarzman Center and Lanman Center while the investigation continued.

University officials are updating its Emergency Management site as more information becomes available.

Many businesses in the area shut down for the rest of the day.

The source of the threats remained under investigation Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.