Mother, child die in 6-story fall at San Diego Padres game

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A mother and child were killed Saturday after falling an estimated six stories from the concourse dining area of Petco Park in downtown San Diego, according to police.

Police said the fall happened around 3:50 p.m., just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

Authorities say medical personnel arrived on scene and performed CPR for about 20 minutes, but both victims were later pronounced dead.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the 40-year-old woman and 2-year-old child fell from the third level of the stadium to the sidewalk below.

Police are investigating if the falls were accidental. The department described the deaths as “suspicious” and shut down the area as part of the investigation.

“It’s a tragic event,” San Diego Police Lieutenant Andra Brown said. “We feel horrible for the families and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.”

Police said the child’s father was at the stadium at the time of the falls.

They are asking any fans who may have witnessed the fall to come forward. Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293.