Morgan State, Howard among HBCU campuses across US receiving new round of bomb threats

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating bomb threats that have been made to at least 11 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across America. This is the second day in a row that bomb threats have been made to HBCUs.

The threats are putting the campuses on high alert on this first day of Black History Month.

The locations include Howard University, University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University, Kentucky State University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Spelman College, Xavier University of Louisiana, Alcorn State University, Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University.

This comes after six HBCUs received bomb threats on Monday. At the time, the Biden administration called the trend ‘disturbing.’

Some of the universities have lifted the threats and others have canceled classes.

Howard University has given the ‘all clear’ from the threat. Morgan State University has kept the campus closed and switched to remote learning.