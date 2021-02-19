More and more strangers are paying for people’s groceries at this store

LAS VEGAS (WAVY) — Employees at a grocery store in Las Vegas say they’ve seen more and more strangers paying for other people’s groceries.

Employees at Smith’s Grocery in Vegas say they noticed the change once the pandemic started, Fox 5 Vegas reports. It was really rare for them to see a random act of kindness, like picking up someone’s grocery bill.

But now, they say it happens five times a day, or even more!

Here’s one great example.

Jackie Corn went to Smith’s, did her shopping, and headed to self checkout. That’s when she realized, she forgot her wallet at home. Since she was in a motorized cart, she asked the cashier to get her walker, so she could head home, get her credit card, and come back to pay.

But a woman overheard Corn, and said she would pay.

“And of course I said, ‘No, you can’t.’ And she says, ‘Yes, i’m paying for your groceries,'” Corn said.

“And I just told her I was so grateful . Being handicapped, it is a hassle to go home and come back, and I really appreciated it. She was, she was an angel in disguise.”

Corn posted about her experience on Nextdoor, because she wants that woman, named Tiffany, to know how thankful she is.

So far, Tiffany hasn’t surfaced, but Jackie says she plans to pay the kindness forward.