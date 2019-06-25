Mom accused of killing son while playing chicken

HOUSTON (WAVY) – A mother was charged Thursday after investigators originally said she accidentally ran over her 3-year-old son earlier this month.

Lexus Stagg, 26, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with the June 11 incident at the Westchase Grand Apartments in Houston.

Police said on the night of the crash, Stagg accidentally ran over Lord Renfro while backing out of a parking spot.

Surveillance video released by Harris County Sheriff’s Office tells another story.

